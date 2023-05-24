Coca-Cola 600 kicks off with the Circle K Speed Street 2023

Circle K Speed Street 2023 kicks off the Coca-Cola 600 weekend This Weekend will be the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28 and Fans are visiting from all over the country and the world.

All the action kicks off at Speed Street on Friday morning. Johnathan Coleman of Charlotte Motor Speedway filled us in on all the weekend festivities including music, activities for kids, and more.

STEAM Expo

- Expecting around 400 kids from K-12

- 9 am to 12 pm

- The Dept of Defense is providing interactive assets

- Fun hands-on experiments

- There will be 40+ interactive stations focusing on force and motion, coding, reaction times, robotics, speed, acceleration, and more

- There is still time to sign up your kid

Speed Street/Concerts:

Friday:

- Post-event concert with AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds

- Free with race ticket

Saturday:

- Post-event concert with GRAMMY-nominated and Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist, Jake Owen – and an appearance by Kevin Harvick

- Free with race ticket

Sunday:

- Pre-race concert with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band- The Doobie Brothers

Tickets:

Kids 12 and under in FREE on Friday and Saturday

Upgrade to a Track Pass for Sunday and get stage front access for The Doobie Brothers, driver intros, and military salute

More info:

Ticket info, schedules, and more details available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

SOCIALS:

Website: Charlottemotorspeedway.com

Instagram:@charlottemotorspeedway

Twitter: @CLTMotorSpdwy

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMotorSpeedway

