CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The winner of “Survivor” season 44 was announced Tuesday night.

Yamil “Yam-Yam” Arocho was able to outwit, outplay and outlast all of the other castaways.

He joined us on QC Morning to talk about what it took to emerge as the ultimate season 44 “Survivor.”

