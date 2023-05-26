Fire up the grill! International Burger Day is this weekend

International Burger Day is this weekend International Burger Day is this Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’re going to want to celebrate!

International Burger Day is this Sunday, a day to celebrate all things round patty, melted cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato and whatever your favorite condiment is!

Joe Huang knows what it takes to make a good burger; he’s the owner of Bang Bang Burgers.

Some of their options include the self-titled burger, the TNT and the Hangover.

Huang joined us in the QC Kitchen to grill up some delectable eats!

You may also like: Trying the ‘Big South Burger’ at HBX Burgers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.