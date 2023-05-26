Fun in full swing at Circle K Speed Street

Fun in full swing at the Circle K Speed Street This Weekend will be the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Weekend will be the 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28 and fans are visiting from all over the country and the world. There have been some changes to the race time on Saturday ahead of possible severe weather, the race time has been moved up.

All the action kicks off at Speed Street on Friday morning. Johnathan Coleman of Charlotte Motor Speedway filled us in on all the weekend festivities including music, activities for kids, and more.

STEAM Expo

- Expecting around 400 kids from K-12

- 9 am to 12 pm

- The Dept of Defense is providing interactive assets

Tickets:

Kids 12 and under in FREE on Friday and Saturday

Upgrade to a Track Pass for Sunday and get stage front access for The Doobie Brothers, driver intros and military salute

More info:

Ticket info, schedules and more details available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com

The 64th running of the Coca-Cola 600, this Sunday, May 28th. Jam packed, family fun all weekend long at Charlotte Motor Speedway starting on Friday morning with the STEAM Expo.

SOCIALS:

Website: Charlottemotorspeedway.com

Instagram:@charlottemotorspeedway

Twitter: @CLTMotorSpdwy

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/CharlotteMotorSpeedway

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.