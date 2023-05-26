Kodiak Bar and Lounge hosting ‘Sip and Thrift’ event this weekend Enjoy cocktails while searching for your next thrift score this weekend at Kodiak Bar and Lounge during the Sip and Thrift event.

Kodiak Bar & Lounge is owned by siblings Elaise McMahon and Ryan McMahon.

“We specialize in craft cocktails, wine, spirits, paired with selected foods all surrounded by engaging events for an amazing environment,” they said.

The event takes place this Sunday and attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of thrift stores and their unique, affordable clothing options while enjoying refreshing cocktails, delicious food, live music, and more. It is also a kid-friendly event and will last from 12-4 p.m.

Admission is free and drinks can be purchased at the bar.

“Sip and Thrift is a fun event where local thrift stores will have some of their items on display. Guests can shop around and explore some of the thrift stores while enjoying our cocktails. The goal is to promote and support local businesses in a fun and exciting environment,” the owners say.

