SAS Cupcakes celebrating graduates with free treats and deals

Celebrating graduates with SAS cupcakes SAS Cupcakes is shouting out preschool, kindergarten, elementary, middle, high school and college graduates with some free treats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many students around the nation are turning the tassel and taking a walk across that graduation stage this week and a favorite cupcake shop is celebrating the achievements. SAS Cupcakes is shouting out preschool, kindergarten, elementary, middle, high school, and college graduates with some free treats.

Kaitlyn Carfagno Alvas the owner of SAS Cupcakes stopped by the QC Kitchen Studios to tell us more about it.

“We are celebrating ALL Grads this Weekend. Friday 5/26 to Monday 5/29 we are giving away a FREE Cupcake of your choice for all Grads (pre-school/Pre-K, Kindergarten, 5th, 8th, High school, College, Post grads). All you have to do is school proof of graduation (some examples are: tassel, student ID, yearbook, graduation invitation, yard card, picture, t-shirt),” she said.

That’s not all!

“We are doing some specials for graduation celebrations! We’re doing 10% OFF Graduation orders of $150 or more and can mix and match cupcakes, cake pops, mini cupcakes, and even macarons!”

You can find out all the details below.

SOCIALS:

Website: www.sascupcakes.com

Instagram: sascupcakesnc

Twitter: sascupcakesnc

Facebook: sascupcakes.blakeney

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.