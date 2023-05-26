U.S. Air Force band ‘Full Spectrum’ performing at Speed Street It’s basically a big party all weekend leading up to the race. It kicks off Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Memorial Day weekend is here and in this area that means racing!

We’re going to hold out hope that the weather cooperates for the Coca-Cola 600 and Speed Street.

Circle K Speed Street used to be in uptown Charlotte; last year it moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It’s basically a big party all weekend leading up to the race. It kicks off Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.

If you go out there Friday evening, you’ll be able to hear Full Spectrum, the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band.

They’re performing at 3 p.m. and again Friday at 7:30 p.m. The band actually stopped by the QC Morning studio to give us a little performance.

Watch the video above to hear Full Spectrum’s original song “Pause.”

