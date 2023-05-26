U.S. Air Force band ‘Full Spectrum’ performing at Speed Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Memorial Day weekend is here and in this area that means racing!
We’re going to hold out hope that the weather cooperates for the Coca-Cola 600 and Speed Street.
Circle K Speed Street used to be in uptown Charlotte; last year it moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway.
It’s basically a big party all weekend leading up to the race. It kicks off Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.
If you go out there Friday evening, you’ll be able to hear Full Spectrum, the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band.
They’re performing at 3 p.m. and again Friday at 7:30 p.m. The band actually stopped by the QC Morning studio to give us a little performance.
