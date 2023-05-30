Embrace summer produce with these recipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - As the days get longer and the air gets warmer, local produce becomes more accessible. To celebrate this spike in fresh fruits and vegetables, we welcomed Chefs Yvette Kerns and Mitzi Jackson from Jackson Kerns Catering & Events to show us some seasonal recipes.

Chef Jackson gave us a guide to cooking Asian-inspired stuffed peppers with turkey and an assortment of other veggies.

Meanwhile, Chef Kerns showed us a delicious way to make grilled peaches with cardamom and honey.

And to parch our thirst from the heat, Chef Jackson also taught us how to make strawberry-basil infused lemon water and raspberry/lemon/mint green tea.

All four of these recipes are sure to get you excited for a summer of produce, so look at any or all of them! For even more, check out jacksonkerns.com

[You may also like: Taking a look inside the new Sycamore Brewing]

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.