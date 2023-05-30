EpiPalooza IV is raising awareness for epilepsy A group of bands are getting together this weekend to raise money for those living with epilepsy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A handful of local bands are joining forces this weekend to raise money and awareness for those living with epilepsy.

EpiPalooza 2023 is happening this Saturday, June 3 at Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts in north Charlotte.

Three bands, Real Matt Perrone, Reckless Betty and Rod McCoy, will all be performing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the music starting an hour later. The event will also feature raffles and auctions.

Tickets bought in advance cost $25, but the price jumps up to $27 the day of the show.

Matt Perrone, the founder of EpiPalooza, joined the show to talk more about the event.

