Explore the history of Charlotte’s veterans this Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) – When World War II ended, volunteers across the Queen City created files about those who served in the conflict. Organizations like the YMCA and Charlotte Chapter of the American War Mothers led the effort, while local Girl Scouts assisted in mailing questionnaires.

Decades later, the thorough documentation of these veterans has been preserved by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and is featured in the Gold Star Veterans Exhibit.

This exhibit, which can be found online, contains records and profiles of various veterans from the Charlotte-area and is a fantastic resource to learn more about the history of local servicemembers.

We met with Sheila Bumgarner, a librarian at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, to discuss the significance of the Gold Star Veterans Exhibit.

[You may also like: Use these tips to travel safely with your four-legged friends]

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.