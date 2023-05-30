Taking a look inside the new Sycamore Brewing Sycamore Brewing closed down its taproom a little over nine months ago.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A project that has been a few years in the making is finally ready to open.

Sycamore Brewing closed down its taproom a little over nine months ago. The revamped space is set to open Wednesday.

The new two-story taproom has a total of 21,000 square feet of space inside and out. It comes with bars and taps on both levels, as well as an onsite coffee site with coffee that is made in-house.

