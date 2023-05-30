Use these tips to travel safely with your four-legged friends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - With summer vacations around the corner, it’s a great opportunity to look at an aspect of travel safety we don’t normally consider: dogs.

When driving with a puppy passenger, there are plenty of factors you should be aware of. Whether it’s your car’s temperature or the amount of food you bring, no two dogs have the same needs.

To ensure you, your friends/family, and your dogs are as stress-free as possible when you hit the road, we went over some tips with EmBark Dog Training owner and head trainer Shannon Burch.

For more information from EmBark, head to embarknc.com or follow the company on Facebook/Instagram @embarkdogsnc.

[You may also like: Explore the history of Charlotte’s veterans this Memorial Day]

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.