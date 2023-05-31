Crafting our own fuzzy flip-flops for National Flip-Flop Day QC Morning: 9:30-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you didn’t know it was National Flip-Flop Day, now you do!

To celebrate the occasion, we thought we’d put our own spin on the classic slip-on shoe.

If you already have a pair of flip-flops as well as scissors and fabric, you can make your own fuzzy flip-flops in just a few minutes.

Join in on the fun and follow these simple steps to spice up your flip-flops!

You may also like: Checking out retro video games with Super Abari Game Bar

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.