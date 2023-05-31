How to assist in maintaining the state’s hiking trails

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - For those unfamiliar with the local hiking scene, there are plenty of excellent trails in the Charlotte area and across the state.

But how do these beautiful treks and the scenes around them stay beautiful? Well, we met with Jennifer Clark, the senior communications and marketing manager for the Carolina Thread Trail, about the role everyday citizens play in caring for trails.

With National Trails Day on the horizon - June 3 - there’s no better time to learn about the various ways to assist in maintaining trails. And in honor of the holiday, the Carolina Thread Trail is also hosting multiple programs on Saturday and is still looking for volunteers.

To learn more about the trail itself or any opportunities it is offering, you can visit its website or follow it on Instagram.

