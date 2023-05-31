Learn to paddleboard this summer with Anchored Soul Spend some time outside this summer on a paddleboard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer is right around the corner, and what better time to get out on the water in a new way, on a stand-up paddleboard? Anchored Soul has several events happening soon in the Belmont area whether you’re experienced or brand new.

Heidi Schmidt Cole, Owner and President of Anchored Soul stopped by the QC Life Studio to talk about some of the classes including: Introduction to Stand Up Paddleboarding classes, Summer SUPer Mates Clinic, Ladies SUPin & Sippin, and the Full Moon Paddles

STRAWBERRY MOON PADDLE:

The cost is $30/person including board, paddle, leash, and PFD belt. If you have your own equipment, you’re welcome to join us at no additional cost.

Meet at the location specified in the event details. Sunset is 8:35 pm and moonrise is at 8:30 pm.

To reserve your spot contact Heidi @ 910-SUP-HEIDI (910-787-4343).

Intro to SUP - we teach beginners how to stand up paddleboard

Full Moon Paddles We start the paddle before sunset and finish up after the moon rises above the tree line.

Website: www.AnchoredSoul.net

Instagram: anchoredsoul_sup

Facebook: @AnchoredSoulInc

