3rd Annual Seltzer World Festival helps bring awareness to testicular cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s almost time for the 3rd annual Seltzer World Festival in Charlotte and those in attendance will not only get a chance to try more than 100 different seltzers but help support an important cause. The event takes place on June 3,

“This year the festival benefits SAVE A NUT for “Testicular Cancer Awareness,” Testicular Cancer is one the most common cancers for males between the ages of 15-34, and in Charlotte, NC there is little to no to help males who either fighting against this terrible disease or have gone through it. It is our job to make sure that they know they have a home in North Carolina. A support group for mental health, awareness, and fundraising to various charities in the surrounding area,” organizers for the event said,

Plus it’s Pet Friendly, there will be a DJ Spinning, Food Trucks, Local Vendors, Craft Artisans, Entertainment, Music, and lots of Fun Activities & Games!

