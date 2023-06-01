Bold Music Lessons teaches kids the art of songwriting Why not have them write a song?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are just a few days left in the school year and a lot of parents out there are trying to find something to keep their kids entertained over the summer.

Why not have them write a song?

Bold Music Lessons is offering summer camps featuring songwriting, performance and production. Campers will experience writing and performing at the Evening Muse in NoDa and will learn the ropes of recording their own music at Sioux Sioux Studio and other local studios.

George Ramsay with Bold Music Lessons stopped by to tell us more about the camp’s offerings.

