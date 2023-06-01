St. Jude Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner happening this weekend This is St. Jude’s signature event in Charlotte and includes celebrity chefs, cocktails, lively entertainment and auctions for one-of-a-kind experiences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A great meal for a great cause.

The 3rd Annual St. Jude Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner is this Saturday, June 3, at the Charlotte Marriott City Center from 6 to 11 p.m. The dress is black tie optional.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Medical Research Hospital. Last year’s dinner raised over $1 million.

Bruce Moffett, the executive chef and owner of Moffett Restaurant Group, will be there making his version of the quintessential lobster roll, highlighted by a tarragon mayonnaise.

Before this weekend’s dinner, Chef Bruce was in the QC Kitchen to give us a sample of his delicious dish!

