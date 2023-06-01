Tips for protecting textured hair during the summer months Thankfully, there are things you can do to keep that damage to a minimum.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From sweat and chlorine to even cute styles to keep your hair out of your face, summer can take a toll on your hair.

This is especially true for textured hair.

Thankfully, there are things you can do to keep that damage to a minimum. That includes rinsing your hair with water prior a swim in a chlorinated pool or salt water, and then applying any conditioner.

Nicey Quildon with Silk.E Studios joined us on QC Morning with more tips to protect your hair.

You may also like: Learn to paddleboard this summer with Anchored Soul

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.