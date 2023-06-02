Cabarrus County Library bringing back Summer Reading Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For many kids, summer reading is no more than busy work during their time off from school.

But at the Cabarrus County Public Library, there are plenty of rewards for diving into books over the break.

From June 1 through Aug. 31, the library is hosting its annual reading challenge for all ages. This year’s edition of the event is themed “All Together Now” and intends to promote community.

With various reading goals and activities for each age group, the bingo-formatted challenge has a wide variety of prizes. For those under 11, there will be books given away, while those 12 and older will receive virtual tickets for prize baskets.

To learn more about the challenge and some other fun events celebrating summer reading, we chatted with Amanda Wilkerson, a children’s librarian at the Cabarrus Library.

