Celebrating National Doughnut Day with a sweet treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, there’s no debate as to how delicious a good one is.
Fortunately, we got to visit someone who makes fantastic donuts to QC Morning on Friday.
Mithoon Patel, who co-founded the Donut I Love You food truck, showed us how to make a doughnut sundae, which is one of the many options that the truck offers.
We headed over to the truck to get a look at the doughnut-making process from frying to drying to supplying.
All of Donut I Love You’s items are gluten-free, so no need to worry about being excluded if you can’t have gluten.
