Celebrating National Doughnut Day with a sweet treat

We stopped by one of the best donut-vendors in Charlotte for the occasion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, there’s no debate as to how delicious a good one is.

Fortunately, we got to visit someone who makes fantastic donuts to QC Morning on Friday.

Mithoon Patel, who co-founded the Donut I Love You food truck, showed us how to make a doughnut sundae, which is one of the many options that the truck offers.

We headed over to the truck to get a look at the doughnut-making process from frying to drying to supplying.

All of Donut I Love You’s items are gluten-free, so no need to worry about being excluded if you can’t have gluten.

