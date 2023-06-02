Change your pet’s diet for the better

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When Christi Busch’s basset hound, Dutch, developed crystals in his urine, she sought out solutions and ended up consulting with a veterinarian who introduced her to the value of real food.

After Busch and Dutch found success in changing to an all-natural diet, the former created her own company to bring food with locally sourced, organic ingredients to puppies across the area.

The company, appropriately named For the Love of Dutch, focuses on using sustainably sourced produce and meats that have more nutrients than commercial dog food.

