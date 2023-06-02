Karaoke for a Kause with Carolina Voices s

Karaoke for a Cause with Carolina Voices Do you love karaoke? Want to support a good cause? Then you'll love this upcoming event!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Carolina Voices was founded in 1953 as a volunteer group to unite the region through song and is best known for the annual singing Christmas Tree it’s performed in Charlotte for 68 years.

But as a non-profit centered around the arts, Carolina Voices is also working on a small budget and fundraising is necessary to sustain the organization.

With that being said, the group is holding a fundraiser on Friday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. at the RiRa Irish Pub. And in a fashion unique to the Voices, the fundraiser is centered around karaoke.

So if you’re looking for a good time and love karaoke, this “Karaoke for a Kause” event is just the place for you.

For more information on the event or to sign up for auditions (being held in early-August), check out the Carolina Voices website or follow @carolinavoices on Instagram/Twitter.

