Sundown Sounds Concert Series returns to Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation’s Sundown Sounds music concert series will kick off starting Friday, June 2, 2023, and run through Thursday, August 24, 2023. Concerts will be from 7 - 9 p.m. and will take place at various park locations across the County. Vendors will be available on site, and the concerts are free and open to the public.

“Reggae, Blues, Funk, Country, Latin Jazz, Rock, Soul, and more will be your summer soundtrack,” said Lee Jones, Director of Park and Recreation. View the full schedule below. For all event information and updates, please visit: Special Events | Park and Recreation (MeckNC.gov)

Event dates

Friday, June 2-- Sahara Reggae Band at Ramsey Creek Beach

Thursday, June 15-- Bernard Harris Band at Eastway Regional Recreation Center

Thursday, June 22-- Adrian Crutchfield at Pearl Street Park

Friday, July 7-- Of Good Nature at Ramsey Creek Beach

Friday, July 14-- The Steepwater Band at Park Road Park

Thursday, July 20-- Eli Yacinthe Band at Romare Bearden Park

Thursday, July 27-- Blue Monday at Pearl Street Park

Friday, August 4-- Blackwater Band at Ramsey Creek Beach

Friday, August 11-- The Eric Brice Group at Park Road Park

Thursday, August 17-- West End Mambo at Eastway Regional Recreation Center

Thursday, August 24-- Unknown Artists at Pearl Street Park

