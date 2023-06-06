Applications now open for Charlotte International Arts Festival It returns this fall beginning on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Preparations are underway for the second annual Charlotte International Arts Festival!

The festival brings together artists and performers from around the world right here to the Queen City and you have a chance to be a part of it.

Applications are now open for four programs.

Alana Graber is the concerts and events booking manager for Blumenthal Performing Arts. She stopped by QC Morning to talk about what’s in store for this year’s festival.

