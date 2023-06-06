Put on your thinking hat and join a murder mystery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brandon Lloyd Hicks: Owner and Lead Mystery Expert stopped by the studio to tell us about the special events Mystery Man Productions has to offer. And who doesn’t love a good whodunnit? From board games to movies and TV shows murder mysteries have been a staple of entertainment, but most people don’t usually find themselves as a part of the mystery, but that’s exactly what Mystery Man Productions is all about.
The entertainment company hosts 4 types of interactive parties:
Events at bars, wineries, and other venues where YOU play a part in the action!
Sit-down dinners for large venues where everyone plays a part
Sit-down dinners where you watch the mystery come to life as our actors take the stage for a theatrical performance Private parties at your residence or private venue
“We’re ALWAYS looking for new venues to host our events. We don’t charge the venue a fee to come out, we just sell tickets. Everyone benefits and we can work with their schedule” Hicks said.
Whatever event you choose will prove to be a thrilling night of debauchery, murder, backstabbing, and gold-digging!
Build lifelong memories with friends, family, or strangers with a murder mystery-themed event.
Website: www.mysterymenproductions.com Instagram: @mysterymenproductions Facebook: @mysterymenproductions
