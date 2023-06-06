Tim Allen coming to Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte We don’t know yet how much tickets will cost, but in other cities, they started at $59.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Does everybody know what time it is?

Tim Allen is coming to Charlotte! The comedian and star of the popular sitcoms “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing” will be at Ovens Auditorium on Friday, Sept. 29.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, June 12. Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, June 8.

We don’t know yet how much tickets will cost, but in other cities, they started at $59.

Heads up, you’ll have to leave the kids at home; you have to be 18 and older to attend.

