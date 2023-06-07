‘1776′ stops in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The national tour of the musical “1776″ makes its way to the Queen City this month. Through June 11, there will be two performances each on Saturday and Sunday at the Belk Theater.

One of the more interesting aspects of this tour is that there is an unprecedented level of ethnic and gender representation. For example, the cast and crew have female, transgender, and non-binary members.

We welcomed actresses Brooke Simpson, who is a member of North Carolina’s Haliwa Saponi tribe, and Filipino-American Lulu Picart to the QC Morning studio to talk about “1776″ and the importance of its makeup.

