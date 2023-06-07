Haunted trail tryouts happening this weekend If you want to get paid to scare people you'll want to check this out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get paid to scare people! Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail is holding tryouts where you can do just that!

The trail is looking to hire 60 new staff members for this season, applicants must be 18 years old, or older and be available to work weekends in October.

“If you can dedicate and commit to being a scare actor/actress, then we would love to have you come out to audition,” Trixie Philpot of Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail said.

You can find out more by heading online to any of the sites below.

SOCIALS:

Website: https://www.spookybottom.com

Instagram: spooky_bottom

Facebook: Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail

