Puppy partnerships with Project 2 Heal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In the corporate world, most deals are done from a business perspective that wears on its employees. But with mental health becoming a major issue in these workplaces, Project 2 Heal has found a new, mutually beneficial partnership.

The organization trains service dogs for veterans, children with special needs, and adults with disabilities. And what better way to acclimatize these puppies to human interaction than bringing them into office spaces for some stress relief?

In partnership with Wells Fargo, Project 2 Heal is bringing some of their adorable Labrador Retrievers Uptown on Thursday for the public to interact with for a “Stress Down Day.”

Charlie Petrizzo, the nonprofit’s founder, and Puppy Development Specialist Rebecca Vreeland stopped by the QC Morning Studio to give us all the details about their mission and the upcoming event Uptown.

Project 2 Heal can be followed on Instagram/Facebook @project2heal or on Twitter @project2healnc

