SWIRL brining new cupcake flight to the QC

New cupcake flight coming to the QC SWIRL is the first (and only) made-to-order cupcake shop, that has evolved into specializing in customized cookies, cupcakes, and ice cream.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - SWIRL is the first (and only) made-to-order cupcake shop, that has evolved into specializing in customized cookies, cupcakes, and ice cream.

“We opened our Oakhurst location four years ago and opened our second location in lower South End in March. SWIRL is launching a concept called “How do you SWIRL?” to encourage our customers to come in store and create their own custom cookie, cupcake, or ice cream,” Maria Kremer SWIRL Operations Director said.

“We offer free phone consultations with our pastry chefs like Maria, a 2x JWU Alumni with a degree in Baking and Pastry arts and Food Entrepreneurship, who can help you create flavors as unique and special as your event.”

“The Where to Eat Charlotte & @swirlclt Team came together for a sweeeeet innovation session to create a CUSTOM Where to Eat Charlotte Cupcake FLIGHT taking you through a taste of my wacky childhood years all the way up until now!”

Event details

Thursday, June 15th

Stop in between 6PM-9PM

DJ Champagne

Pics & Photo Ops

Bubble Machine + Hoola Hoops

Think of… childhood party. No rules. Just fun.

South End Location

Swing through between that 3-hour window and buy your flight to taste at the shop or to take home to enjoy!

SOCIALS:

Website: www.swirldessertbar.com

Instagram: swirlclt

Facebook: swirlclt

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.