The 2023 Charlotte Bach festival underway celebrating Bach’s masterpeace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Third Annual Bach Fest is happening in Charlotte right now and takes place over several days.

“Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, is one of the greatest Masterworks of Bach and a piece that is rarely performed in the US. It’s also done in the way that it was meant to be done, which is to break it up over several days,” organizers said.

“In addition to Johann Sebastian Bach, we are also doing several works by his relatives, that are so rare that they are very, very rarely performed in the States, and we feel pretty sure that we might be performing the North Carolina premieres of, some 300 years after they were composed.”

The festival runs June 7-13 and consists of seven public events over five days.

SOCIALS:

Website: www.bacharlotte.com

Instagram: @bachakadclt

Twitter: @bachakadclt

Facebook: Bach Akademie Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.