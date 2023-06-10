Embrace your rural side at the Ag + Art Tour

The AG and Art Tour returns this weekend With other opportunities such as hayrides and barnyard animals, there are seemingly limitless ways to spend your time at the Ag + Art Tour.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend, the Ag + Art Tour returns to York County for its 11th year. For those unfamiliar with the event, it is the nation’s largest free, self-guided tour – and it takes place in our backyard!

The event consists of farmers, vendors, musicians, and artisans that are not only there to sell their products but to educate you on their craft. Whether it’s local agriculture or works from one of the 80 creatives on site, there is no shortage of intriguing purchases to be made.

With other opportunities such as hayrides and barnyard animals, there are seemingly limitless ways to spend your time at the Ag + Art Tour.

We spoke with Melanie Cooper, the Chair of the tour, about as many offerings we could fit in!

Check out the tour’s Instagram and Facebook for additional info.

