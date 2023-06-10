Get in the spirit for a psychic message event

Discussing Greek Goddesses over a meal Eleni Dedes is hosting the event and there will be some of Charlotte’s best Mediterranean cuisine, statues of divine feminine figures, and psychic readings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Eleni Dedes earned a PhD in Philosophy and Religion, wrote her dissertation on ancient Greek oracles, and has been a practicing psychic and astrologer for nearly three decades. So, it’s safe to say that Dedes has some experience in the world of theology and spirituality.

This weekend, Dedes is hosting a psychic and spirit message event in which there will be some of Charlotte’s best Mediterranean cuisine, statues of divine feminine figures, and psychic readings.

We met with Dedes to discuss the event’s logistics and what to expect for those who are unfamiliar with her practices.

To get more information about the event, which is June 10 at 4 p.m. at Open Kitchen in Charlotte, you can follow Dedes at @elenidedes on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

