Celebrating International Falafel Day with Yafo Kitchen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Anyone who appreciates Middle Eastern cuisine knows that falafel is one of its foundational food items. And though it varies between countries, the round fritter is a staple on Arab streets.

June 12 marks International Falafel Day, so we called on Chef Shai Fargian from Yafo Kitchen to join us in the QC studio and guide us through the falafel-making process.

Perfect falafel isn’t made quickly, but if you’re willing to put in the time, Chef Fargian’s recipe is sure to be worth the wait.

To learn more about Yafo Kitchen, one of Charlotte’s premier Middle Eastern eateries, you can visit their website.

