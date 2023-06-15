Enjoy a drink while you sing with the Beer Choir

Raise a glass with the Beer Choir If drinking beer and singing are hobbies you enjoy then you might want to check out the Beer Choir!

“The Beer Choir is the choir that sings while drinking beer! Join us at Lore Brewing (1218 Rosemont Drive, Suite 100, Indian Land, SC 29707) on Thursday, June 22nd at 7 PM for a fantastically fun meeting of the Carolina Beer Choir. No talent or preparation is needed! Come as you are, grab a beer, and we will provide a “beer choir hymnal.” Get ready for a great time, singing and drinking beer!” Peter Leo, Artistic/Executive Director said.

There’s more to it, it’s also going to raise money for a good cause.

“You drink, they donate. Lore Brewing will donate $1 per drink to Carolina Voices during this event!”

The Beer Choir usually takes place once a month and it moves around the area’s breweries.

Who are Carolina Voices?: Carolina Voices’ volunteers sing to enrich, educate and unite. We strive to be a catalyst for collaboration to unite diverse communities through song. Carolina Voices was founded in 1953, making this our 70th anniversary. We are known first and foremost for The Singing Christmas Tree - an annual tradition in Charlotte for over 68 years.

Who is involved in Carolina Voices?: We have over 200 auditioned singers that volunteer their time towards their passion of making music. The Festival Singers is our chamber ensemble, Impromptu is our a cappella group, and Mainstage Singers are the largest group and they focus on the Singing Christmas Tree in the fall, and a more show choir/Broadway show in the spring.

Closing: We’re really excited about this event and we are thankful for the chance to extend an invitation to [this show’s] audience. The Carolina Beer Choir is the choir that sings while drinking beer! Join us at Lore Brewing on Thursday, June 22nd at 7 PM for a fantastically fun meeting of the Carolina Beer Choir. No talent or preparation needed! Come as you are, grab a beer, and we will provide a “beer choir hymnal.” Get ready for a great time, singing and drinking beer! We are also always looking for singers so go to our web site to sign up for auditions on August 5, 6 & 8 and our next Beer Choir is at Lore Brewing on June 22, 2023 at 7 PM.

