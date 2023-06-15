St. Stephen Treasure sale happens this weekend The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend, you’ll be able to check out one of the largest thrift and rummage sales in the Queen City.

Everything from furniture to jewelry, sports equipment and more will be available, and all the money raised goes to charity.

It’s the Treasure Sale at St. Stephen United Methodist Church on Sardis Road. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the church ahead of the sale for all the details.

