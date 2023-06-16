Amelie’s makes its return to Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - After a two-plus year hiatus, Amelie’s French Bakery reopened its Uptown location this week in the same spot (Two Wells Fargo Center) it had been before the absence.

With a revamped design, adjusted catering options, and a new events space that can be rented out, the bakery aims to return to the success it had prior to the pandemic threw a wrench in its business.

In celebration of Amelie’s coming back to Uptown, we welcomed Summer Marquez, the General Manager of the bakery’s NoDa location, to talk about the reopening and make us one of their signature drinks.

To stay in the loop about the bakery and its return to Uptown, you can follow @ameliesbakery on Twitter or @ameliesfrenchbakery on Instagram.

