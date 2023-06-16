Amelie’s makes its return to Uptown

Though the location remains the same, the French bakery’s look is brand new.

Amelie's makes its return to Uptown

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - After a two-plus year hiatus, Amelie’s French Bakery reopened its Uptown location this week in the same spot (Two Wells Fargo Center) it had been before the absence.

With a revamped design, adjusted catering options, and a new events space that can be rented out, the bakery aims to return to the success it had prior to the pandemic threw a wrench in its business.

In celebration of Amelie’s coming back to Uptown, we welcomed Summer Marquez, the General Manager of the bakery’s NoDa location, to talk about the reopening and make us one of their signature drinks.

WBTV Web Staff

