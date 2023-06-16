How to handle debit cards for your teens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning) - Much like technology and culture are different now than when you were younger, so is the economy. These changes are especially seen in how much teens are making as of 2023.

With increased wages for younger workers, how do you handle debit cards for your teens? Well, we called on Riley Adams, who founded Young & the Invested (YATI): a website with the mission of helping younger generations manage, plan, and invest their earnings.

From when you should get a debit card for your child, to how to budget it, Adams gave us some valuable insight on all things debit.

For additional information about YATI, visit their Instagram or Twitter.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Four simple strategies to pay off credit card debt

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.