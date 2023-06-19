Charlotte’s Independent Picture House screened series of films for Juneteenth weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local film group is celebrating Juneteenth by presenting a series of films for the public to view.

The Independent Picture House partnered with the CineOdyssey Film Festival to put on three different flicks this past weekend.

‘Nayola,’ which was played this past Friday, is an animated film that depicted the aftermath of the civil war in Angola. ‘Wattstax,’ is a documentary about the 1972 concert called the ‘Black Woodstock.’ It aired Saturday, in addition to ‘Fannie,’ which is another documentary that tells the story of civil rights leader Fannie Lou Hamer.

To talk more about the screenings, Rodney Stringfellow, a board member at the Independent Picture House, came by to tell us more.

