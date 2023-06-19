JCSU professor sheds light on the significance, history of Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Juneteenth is a relatively new federal holiday in the United States, and is one many people have some questions about.

The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 where slaves in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom - after the conclusion of the Civil War, and two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

To teach us more about the holiday, and the significance it carries in the Carolinas, Dr. Marsha W. Rhee, a professor at Johnson C. Smith University.

Listen to our full conversation above to learn more about the important date.

