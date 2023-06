Visiting the cows at Riverbend Creamery QC Life's Cheryl Brayboy visited the cows at Riverbend Creamery on Tuesday morning.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QC Life) - The QC Life team took the show to the farm in Lincoln County today.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy visited the cows Riverbend Creamery in Lincolnton this morning.

Co-owners Olivia Miller and James Pearson showed her around.

Also Read: SWIRL bringing new cupcake flight to the QC

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.