Making ‘must-have’ salmon with chimichurri with Chef Alyssa

Unpretentious Palate’s lead editor, Kristen Wile, has high praise for the dish.

Making ‘must-have’ salmon with chimichurri with Chef Alyssa QC Morning: 9:30-10

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When Unpretentious Palate, one of Charlotte’s premier food/drink publications, says a dish is delicious, it would be smart to trust their judgment.

Kristen Wile, UP’s lead writer and editor, stopped by the QC studio to tell us about a few food/drink headlines from across the Queen City and introduce us to Chef Alyssa of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen.

Chef Alyssa made us a salmon dish that Wile has labeled as a “must-have” and after trying it we agree.

Make sure to check out @ChefAlyssaCLT on Instagram/Twitter for more of her recipes and visit Unpretentious Palate’s Instagram/Facebook @Unpretentiouspalate or Twitter @UPpalate to get the best coverage of Charlotte’s food scene.

Related: Drift on Lake Wylie’s chef makes Wester Ross Salmon

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC KitchenQC Morning
WBTV Web Staff

WBTV Web Staff

WBTV's digital team collaborated on the creation and updating of this story.