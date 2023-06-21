Making ‘must-have’ salmon with chimichurri with Chef Alyssa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When Unpretentious Palate, one of Charlotte’s premier food/drink publications, says a dish is delicious, it would be smart to trust their judgment.

Kristen Wile, UP’s lead writer and editor, stopped by the QC studio to tell us about a few food/drink headlines from across the Queen City and introduce us to Chef Alyssa of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen.

Chef Alyssa made us a salmon dish that Wile has labeled as a “must-have” and after trying it we agree.

Make sure to check out @ChefAlyssaCLT on Instagram/Twitter for more of her recipes and visit Unpretentious Palate’s Instagram/Facebook @Unpretentiouspalate or Twitter @UPpalate to get the best coverage of Charlotte’s food scene.

