Popular ‘Concord 101’ program returning for 22nd year There are now 14 sessions (plus a graduation ceremony), a total of 60 participants, and both an afternoon and an evening session offered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are hundreds of cities just in the state of North Carolina.

Today, though, we’re focusing on just one and it’s north of the City of Charlotte - Concord!

We’re talking about this popular city as the council preps for the return of its longest-running citizen academies - Concord 101.

When the program started in 2002, it began with 12 sessions and about 15 participants meeting weekly on Tuesday evenings. Due to its popularity, today it has grown in both size and content.

There are now 14 sessions (plus a graduation ceremony), a total of 60 participants, and both an afternoon and an evening session offered.

Brian King is a member of the City of Concord Council. He talked with us more about the program’s goals, its format and how to apply.

You may also like: The Summer Camp Fund continuing its mission to send kids to camp

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.