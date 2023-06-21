Taking a tour of Lincolnton’s Riverbend Creamery We even got the chance to try the flavored milks.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QC Life) - We teased you on yesterday’s show about an inside look of the Riverbend Creamery in Lincolnton; we even got the chance to try the flavored milks.

We had some video issues but now we’re talking about the fifth-generation family-owned farm and we wanted to find out how milk goes from the cow to the creamery.

Watch the video above as we tour the production facility to get the scoop!

Riverbend Creamery offers public tours on Saturdays and field trips during the week. Just head to their website to schedule.

