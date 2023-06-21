Using art therapy to help patients with Alzheimer's QC Morning: 9:30-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, and anyone who has had a loved one suffer from the disease knows how serious it can be.

But though there’s no cure for Alzheimer’s yet, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to minimize its severity.

At Adult Enrichment Centers, professionals have helped neurodivergent adults improve their quality of life for almost 40 years.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy visited the AEC’s Fort Mill location to learn more about their programs and, more specifically, how they employ art therapy to aid patients suffering from memory loss.

