Birdsong Brewing, Two Scoops Creamery team up to create Nitro Beer Float The ice cream-based treat will be available for purchase this Saturday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A pair of Charlotte businesses have teamed up to whip up a unique creation.

Birdsong Brewing and Two Scoops Creamery worked together to create a ‘Nitro Beer Float,’ which will be available at the brewery this weekend.

Michael Auger, taproom lead at Birdsong, and Sidney Waite, co-owner of Two Scoops, joined the show to talk about the boozy float.

Customers can choose from either vanilla ice cream or a custom flavor made with Pink Robots - a Birdsong beer - reduction and berry jam swirl.

The float will be served in a 16 ounce glass, and is priced at $9. Root beer floats will also be available for $7.

The floats can be purchased from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.

