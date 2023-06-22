Firehawk Brewpub breathing life back into historic Mount Holly building Owners hope the new BBQ joint can become a place for the community to come together.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QC Life) - An old building with a rich history has new life in Mount Holly.

The owners of Firehawk Brewpub, a new barbecue restaurant, hope to make the spot on Main Street a place for the community to come together once again.

QC Life’s Mary King recently made the drive out to Gaston County to check it out.

Firehawk is open for dinner Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and for both lunch and dinner on Saturday.

