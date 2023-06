Going on summer vacation? Follow these safety tips! We need to continue to stay vigilant with some safety tips for keeping your home and vehicle safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer and we’re spending more time outside.

But as we stay out longer or head on vacations, we need to continue to stay vigilant with some safety tips for keeping your home and vehicle safe.

Watch the video above for some summer safety tips from Isaac Ysrael of BlackStone Security Group.

You may also like: Looking into ways to cut down on unnecessary spending this summer

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.