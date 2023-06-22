Learning the meditation practice ‘sound bath’ from ‘The Bag Lady’ It incorporates a huge singing bowl filled with salt water.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re getting into a Zen mode now and learning about a meditation practice.

Nami Nesterowicz with The Bag Lady: Intuitive Gifts stopped by the QC Life studio to talk to us about a sound bath.

What is this, you might ask? It incorporates a huge singing bowl filled with salt water. The client puts their feet into the water, and Nami creates sound vibrations by striking the bowl gently with a mallet.

This helps to move energy to unblock it and get it flowing again. Clients report feeling happy and free of stuck energy.

